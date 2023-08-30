Denver Zoo's baby orangutan makes its debut

Eirina and her yet-to-be named baby, who is believed to be a female. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo.

Starting this week, you can see Denver Zoo's newest resident: A baby Sumatran orangutan born to first-time mother, Eirina.

Details: The baby was born on Aug. 27 and is believed to be a female. She will be available for viewing as she bonds with Eirina inside the great apes habitat's Primate Panorama, the zoo said in a statement.

Sumatran orangutans are an endangered species and the baby's birth is a boost toward the specie's survival.

Go deeper: The zoo has welcomed several new critters this year, including a sloth, two bongos and otter pups.