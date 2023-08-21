Denver nightlife activity exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Despite what some may say, Denver's nightlife isn't dead.
By the numbers: 27% of bar and restaurant transactions across Denver occur between 7pm and 4am, per Square data taken from the second quarter of 2023.
- That's up 5 percentage points from 2019, before COVID crashed the party, and on par with last year.
Driving the news: This comes at a time when the city has beefed up outdoor dining permanently, Larimer Square has been kept closed to cars, and more late-night options are popping up all over town.
The big picture: The data suggests Denver's late-night scene is alive and well, which jibes with the overall post-pandemic sense that people are still burning off pent-up demand for social time.
Of note: The figures only reflect transactions made on the Square platform.
- Still, its use is widespread enough to suggest some broad trends.
