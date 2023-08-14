Two online and interactive tools are giving the public a closer look at complaints against Denver sheriff deputies and emergency dispatch calls in the city.

Driving the news: The dashboards were launched last week by the Public Safety Department, which oversees the city's police, sheriff deputies and emergency medical services.

Why it matters: The tools break down complaints against the sheriff's department, an agency that's understaffed and trying to expand its authority.

Details: The dashboard details who filed a complaint, like an employee or community members, its discipline outcome, and what rules were violated by a deputy.

Complaints against deputies are handled by the Public Integrity Division, which is a civilian unit responsible for handling discipline investigations.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins in a statement called the dashboards "a great way to improve accountability and transparency" between his department and the public.

By the numbers: Over the past three years, 51% of substantiated complaints — meaning there was enough evidence found to impose discipline — were brought forward by sheriff department employees. Just 19% were filed by the public, while 4% were anonymous.

These complaints led to eight firings, while 70 deputies received a written reprimand and 72 were suspended.

Of note: The Public Integrity Division currently has 293 active cases.

Zoom in: Another dashboard provides a closer look at where emergency calls are made to fire, police and EMS.

The median time between when a unit is assigned an incident to when it arrives on scene is 5.85 minutes for emergency calls, according to the dashboard. It also tracks non-emergency response rates.

For the fire department, it's 3.85 minutes, and for high-priority police calls it's 6.82 minutes.

The intrigue: Denver 911 director Andrew Dameron told us in a statement Monday both staffing and retention have improved for call takers and dispatchers, with staffing levels returning to pre-pandemic levels, now at 93%.

Response times for Denver 911 fell below national standards last year due to more people calling the line and fewer trained dispatchers, according to KDVR.

This year, the agency got 185 applications during its first two weeks of recruitment for its fall call-taker academy — a "dramatic" increase from a year ago, when getting that many applicants took about two to three months, Dameron tells us.

What they're saying: "With all this success in hiring, a large percentage of our call-taking staff are still completing their training academies and will be released for independent duty in the first two weeks of September," he said in a statement.

What's next: The public is invited to submit feedback or suggestions on the tools to improve them.