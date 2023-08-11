Share on email (opens in new window)

A Colorado peach Moscow mule. Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Agriculture

It's prime peach season here, when big, juicy Palisade peaches are popping up at farmers markets and roadside stands across the state.

Colorado is home to more than 2,400 acres of peach orchards, most prominently in Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Montezuma counties.

Driving the news: The state's agriculture department shares a new recipe every month based on what's in season locally.

In August, it's a grilled peach Moscow mule to help beat the summer heat, crafted by Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary.

Recipe (serves four, takes 15 minutes)

Instructions: