Here's how to make a Moscow mule with Colorado peaches

Alayna Alvarez

A Colorado peach Moscow mule. Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Agriculture

It's prime peach season here, when big, juicy Palisade peaches are popping up at farmers markets and roadside stands across the state.

  • Colorado is home to more than 2,400 acres of peach orchards, most prominently in Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Montezuma counties.

Driving the news: The state's agriculture department shares a new recipe every month based on what's in season locally.

  • In August, it's a grilled peach Moscow mule to help beat the summer heat, crafted by Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary.

Recipe (serves four, takes 15 minutes)

Instructions:

  • Cut peach into fourths and char on medium heat grill for 1 minute per side.
  • After it cools, add one peach quarter to each copper mug.
  • Add the juice from half a lime to the mugs.
  • Using a muddler, crush peach and lime juice together into a puree in each mug.
  • Fill mugs with ice, then add 2 fl oz of Vodka and three-fourths cup ginger beer.
  • Stir to combine, then garnish with peach quarters and sprigs of mint.
