Here's how to make a Moscow mule with Colorado peaches
It's prime peach season here, when big, juicy Palisade peaches are popping up at farmers markets and roadside stands across the state.
- Colorado is home to more than 2,400 acres of peach orchards, most prominently in Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Montezuma counties.
Driving the news: The state's agriculture department shares a new recipe every month based on what's in season locally.
- In August, it's a grilled peach Moscow mule to help beat the summer heat, crafted by Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary.
Recipe (serves four, takes 15 minutes)
- 2 small limes
- 2 whole Colorado peaches
- 8 fl oz of local vodka (try Peak7 Palisade Peach vodka or Peach Street Distillers Goat Artisan Vodka)
- 3 cups of ginger beer (try Colorado-made Rocky Mountain Soda or Kure's Craft Beverage)
- 4 mint sprigs for garnish
- 1 grilled peach, sliced, for garnish
Instructions:
- Cut peach into fourths and char on medium heat grill for 1 minute per side.
- After it cools, add one peach quarter to each copper mug.
- Add the juice from half a lime to the mugs.
- Using a muddler, crush peach and lime juice together into a puree in each mug.
- Fill mugs with ice, then add 2 fl oz of Vodka and three-fourths cup ginger beer.
- Stir to combine, then garnish with peach quarters and sprigs of mint.
