Two Colorado-based authors will be featured at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Driving the news: The Colorado Center for the Book, a Library of Congress affiliate, selected "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue" as the adult pick and "Rise of the Red Hand" as the youth pick.

Context: Every year, the Library of Congress asks each state to pick books that represent their local literary landscape to showcase at the festival.

The book may be about the state, written by an author from there or now living there.

Details: "Black Smoke" chronicles how Black pitmasters have enriched barbecue culture over generations. The nonfiction title is full of illustrations, includes 20-plus recipes and won the Colorado Book Award for History last year.

Author Adrian Miller is a food writer, James Beard Award winner and certified barbecue judge who lives in Denver. He was also a senior policy analyst for former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter.

"Rise of the Red Hand" details a dystopian society in South Asia in the midst of a climate crisis. A "streetrat turned revolutionary" aims to take down a corrupt government that has sacrificed its poorest residents to build a climate-controlled biodome.

Olivia Chadha earned a master's in creative writing from the University of Colorado Boulder and lives in Colorado with her family. Chadha's book won the Colorado Book Award for Young Adult Literature.

What's next: The 2023 National Book Festival is Aug. 12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Several programs will be livestreamed.