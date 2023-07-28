41 mins ago - Things to Do

History Colorado Center features vintage Barbie in new display

Esteban L. Hernandez

A Barbie-themed display at History Colorado Center in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of History Colorado Center

You can enjoy a slice of Barbie history — from a Colorado perspective.

Details: History Colorado Center is displaying several Barbie-related objects from its collection on its fourth floor Member's Lounge, which spokesperson Luke Perkins tells us is open to the public with general admission ($14 for non-members) to the museum.

  • The display includes a Barbie in an original-release zebra-print swimsuit from the late 1950s and a University of Colorado cheerleader version.

Driving the news: The display coincides with the film "Barbie," which has become a cultural and box office phenomenon.

Of note: The toy was created by Denverite Ruth Handler, who debuted the doll at the New York Toy Fair in 1959.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more