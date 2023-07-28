Share on email (opens in new window)

A Barbie-themed display at History Colorado Center in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of History Colorado Center

You can enjoy a slice of Barbie history — from a Colorado perspective.

Details: History Colorado Center is displaying several Barbie-related objects from its collection on its fourth floor Member's Lounge, which spokesperson Luke Perkins tells us is open to the public with general admission ($14 for non-members) to the museum.

The display includes a Barbie in an original-release zebra-print swimsuit from the late 1950s and a University of Colorado cheerleader version.

Driving the news: The display coincides with the film "Barbie," which has become a cultural and box office phenomenon.

Of note: The toy was created by Denverite Ruth Handler, who debuted the doll at the New York Toy Fair in 1959.