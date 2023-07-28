41 mins ago - Things to Do
History Colorado Center features vintage Barbie in new display
You can enjoy a slice of Barbie history — from a Colorado perspective.
Details: History Colorado Center is displaying several Barbie-related objects from its collection on its fourth floor Member's Lounge, which spokesperson Luke Perkins tells us is open to the public with general admission ($14 for non-members) to the museum.
- The display includes a Barbie in an original-release zebra-print swimsuit from the late 1950s and a University of Colorado cheerleader version.
Driving the news: The display coincides with the film "Barbie," which has become a cultural and box office phenomenon.
Of note: The toy was created by Denverite Ruth Handler, who debuted the doll at the New York Toy Fair in 1959.
