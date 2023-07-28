The Denver Broncos are back in action.

What's happening: Friday marks the first training camp practice of the year and the kickoff of the 2023 football season.

Why it matters: Training camp works like a tryout. At the end, coaches will weed out weak players and trim the team's lineup from 90 players to 53 to finalize the roster for the year.

What to know: 12 camp practices will be held at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center, through Aug. 17.

The roughly two-hour practices start at 10am and are free to the public with reserved tickets.

Tickets for all practices appeared sold out as of Thursday morning, but more could become available if fans who can no longer make it return their tickets.

Of note: This is the first year fan capacity has been limited — to 3,000 — and tickets have been required due to Arapahoe County restrictions and concerns over crowding.

What's next: Denver's preseason schedule starts Aug. 11 with an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos will stay on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19.

The last preseason game will be at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. Tickets.

