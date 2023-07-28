Denver Broncos return to training camp
The Denver Broncos are back in action.
What's happening: Friday marks the first training camp practice of the year and the kickoff of the 2023 football season.
Why it matters: Training camp works like a tryout. At the end, coaches will weed out weak players and trim the team's lineup from 90 players to 53 to finalize the roster for the year.
What to know: 12 camp practices will be held at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center, through Aug. 17.
- The roughly two-hour practices start at 10am and are free to the public with reserved tickets.
- Tickets for all practices appeared sold out as of Thursday morning, but more could become available if fans who can no longer make it return their tickets.
Of note: This is the first year fan capacity has been limited — to 3,000 — and tickets have been required due to Arapahoe County restrictions and concerns over crowding.
- Last year, more than 7,100 fans attended a single practice, setting a new record.
What's next: Denver's preseason schedule starts Aug. 11 with an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos will stay on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19.
- The last preseason game will be at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. Tickets.
