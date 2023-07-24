2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Tasty Big Eat bites showcase top Denver restaurants

John Frank
A börek from The Bindery at Big Eat. Photo: John Frank/Axios

One bite can wow your taste buds, and these restaurants certainly can make it happen.

What to know: John attended last week's Big Eat — a celebration of independent restaurants — and discovered a handful of new and established spots worth a visit.

  • 22 Provisions: A deconstructed Philly cheesesteak on a toothpick with homemade cheese wiz tasted like the real thing. Now I want a whole one from their Avanti outpost.
  • Taste Bud Bullies: The swamp fries from this food truck transported me to Bayou heaven with crab, crawfish and shrimp, slathered in a dill aioli.
  • The Bindery: This celebrated restaurant surprised me with its Börek, a savory and sweet pastry from the Balkans.
  • Red Tops Rendezvous: An emerging dot on the Denver food map, this Detroit-style pizza joint's dough is so light it defied its genre.
  • Perida: This Wash Park coastal Mexican restaurant is expanding with its family with a new Lady Nomada location in Arvada, and for good reason. Try the Birria taco with melted queso oaxaca; it's simple and delicious.
