Photos: Colorado's wildflower season is blooming

Sunflowers turn a hillside yellow along the Brush Creek trail outside Crested Butte on July 16. Photo: John Frank/Axios

The hills are alive with color in Colorado.

What to watch: We told you all about this year's big blooms, so we had to share photos from Crested Butte, where the annual wildflower festival finished Sunday.

The bottom line: The wildflowers are just as spectacular as the scientists predicted. So get outside and enjoy them.

Photo: John Frank/Axios

A close-up of the sunflowers along Brush Creek trail.

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Sunflowers outside Crested Butte.

American Bistort. Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Purple lupine flowers along the Brush Creek trail.

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Columbine flowers at Emerald Lake outside Crested Butte.

Photo: John Frank/Axios

A blooming monument plant at Emerald Lake.