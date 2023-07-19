51 mins ago - Culture

Photos: Colorado's wildflower season is blooming

John Frank

Sunflowers turn a hillside yellow along the Brush Creek trail outside Crested Butte on July 16. Photo: John Frank/Axios

The hills are alive with color in Colorado.

What to watch: We told you all about this year's big blooms, so we had to share photos from Crested Butte, where the annual wildflower festival finished Sunday.

The bottom line: The wildflowers are just as spectacular as the scientists predicted. So get outside and enjoy them.

A close up of the sunflowers along the Brush Creek trail.
Photo: John Frank/Axios

A close-up of the sunflowers along Brush Creek trail.

Sunflowers near Crested Butte
Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Sunflowers outside Crested Butte.

American Bistort
American Bistort. Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman
Lupine
Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Purple lupine flowers along the Brush Creek trail.

Columbine flowers at Emerald Lake outside Crested Butte.
Photo: Courtesy of Kate Blackman

Columbine flowers at Emerald Lake outside Crested Butte.

Monument plant at Emerald Lake
Photo: John Frank/Axios

A blooming monument plant at Emerald Lake.

