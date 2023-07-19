Photos: Colorado's wildflower season is blooming
The hills are alive with color in Colorado.
What to watch: We told you all about this year's big blooms, so we had to share photos from Crested Butte, where the annual wildflower festival finished Sunday.
The bottom line: The wildflowers are just as spectacular as the scientists predicted. So get outside and enjoy them.
A close-up of the sunflowers along Brush Creek trail.
Sunflowers outside Crested Butte.
Purple lupine flowers along the Brush Creek trail.
Columbine flowers at Emerald Lake outside Crested Butte.
A blooming monument plant at Emerald Lake.
