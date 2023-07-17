Outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock is taking self-love to a new level as he prepares to step out of the limelight.

Driving the news: Ahead of his three-term tenure ending on Monday, Hancock's office released a 1.5-hour movie chronicling his life. The movie was made by his staff, whose salaries are funded with taxpayer dollars.

The film features sit-down interviews with numerous city officials (also paid by taxpayers) and community leaders who sing Hancock's praises, with a mix of more than two dozen different highly produced segments.

What they're saying: "The only thing this cost was our time" because the film was produced in-house, Hancock spokesperson Mike Strott told us.

The mayor's office could not estimate the numerous hours spent on the hefty project because employees are salaried and their time isn't tracked, Strott said.

Of note: The city doesn't hold the copyright for the film. That belongs to Hancock, so he can continue to use it after he exits.