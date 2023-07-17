1 hour ago - News
Movie about outgoing Mayor Hancock was funded with taxpayer dollars
Outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock is taking self-love to a new level as he prepares to step out of the limelight.
Driving the news: Ahead of his three-term tenure ending on Monday, Hancock's office released a 1.5-hour movie chronicling his life. The movie was made by his staff, whose salaries are funded with taxpayer dollars.
- The film features sit-down interviews with numerous city officials (also paid by taxpayers) and community leaders who sing Hancock's praises, with a mix of more than two dozen different highly produced segments.
What they're saying: "The only thing this cost was our time" because the film was produced in-house, Hancock spokesperson Mike Strott told us.
- The mayor's office could not estimate the numerous hours spent on the hefty project because employees are salaried and their time isn't tracked, Strott said.
Of note: The city doesn't hold the copyright for the film. That belongs to Hancock, so he can continue to use it after he exits.
- He did, however, grant rights to the public library for free, Strott noted.
