Barbiecore: Playful interior design makes a comeback in Denver
Expect to see more pops of pink around Denver as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.
Why it matters: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and uncomplicated joy in the present, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Axios.
Driving the news: U.S. search interest in "Barbie pink" in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, per Google Trends data.
- "Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.
What they're saying: Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Pressman says. And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.
Yes, but: Don't expect a deluge of Barbie Dreamhouses across Denver.
- Interest in the doll's shade of pink wasn't as strong in Colorado as it was in other states, the Google Trends data shows.
Zoom in: While most Denverites aren't requesting full Barbie Dreamhouse makeovers, more playful design is making a comeback.
- If you want to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, Denver-based interior designer Caroline Tryba recommends incorporating pink pillows, table lamps, trays and picture frames.
- Go-big options: Paint your cabinetry, built-ins or bathroom vanity pink and finish the space off with a statement chandelier.
- Try The Lark, Bloom by Anuschka and Homebody for punchy home decor items.
We asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in Denver and Aurora. (It didn't disappoint.)
- Aurora's three-story Barbie Dreamhouse is surrounded by landscaping and has a balcony on every level.
- In Denver, we get to see the inside of a four-story Dreamhouse with large windows.
