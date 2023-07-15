Share on email (opens in new window)

Expect to see more pops of pink around Denver as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.

Why it matters: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and uncomplicated joy in the present, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Axios.

Driving the news: U.S. search interest in "Barbie pink" in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, per Google Trends data.

"Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.

What they're saying: Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Pressman says. And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.

Yes, but: Don't expect a deluge of Barbie Dreamhouses across Denver.

Interest in the doll's shade of pink wasn't as strong in Colorado as it was in other states, the Google Trends data shows.

Zoom in: While most Denverites aren't requesting full Barbie Dreamhouse makeovers, more playful design is making a comeback.

If you want to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, Denver-based interior designer Caroline Tryba recommends incorporating pink pillows, table lamps, trays and picture frames.

Go-big options: Paint your cabinetry, built-ins or bathroom vanity pink and finish the space off with a statement chandelier.

Try The Lark, Bloom by Anuschka and Homebody for punchy home decor items.

We asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in Denver and Aurora. (It didn't disappoint.)

Aurora's three-story Barbie Dreamhouse is surrounded by landscaping and has a balcony on every level.

In Denver, we get to see the inside of a four-story Dreamhouse with large windows.

Denver Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo