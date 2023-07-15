57 mins ago - Real Estate

Barbiecore: Playful interior design makes a comeback in Denver

Brianna Crane
Animated illustration of a drab couch, over which some sparkles pass, leaving a nicer, pink couch.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Expect to see more pops of pink around Denver as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.

Why it matters: Reliving highlights from the past helps us find comfort and uncomplicated joy in the present, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Axios.

Driving the news: U.S. search interest in "Barbie pink" in the home and garden category more than quadrupled in June 2023 and is currently at a 10-year high, per Google Trends data.

  • "Pink" and "Barbie pink" were among the top 10 trending paint colors in June.

What they're saying: Post-pandemic, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Pressman says. And incorporating Barbie's bold, signature shade at home — from countertops to wine glasses — is one way people are leaning into optimism.

Yes, but: Don't expect a deluge of Barbie Dreamhouses across Denver.

  • Interest in the doll's shade of pink wasn't as strong in Colorado as it was in other states, the Google Trends data shows.

Zoom in: While most Denverites aren't requesting full Barbie Dreamhouse makeovers, more playful design is making a comeback.

  • If you want to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, Denver-based interior designer Caroline Tryba recommends incorporating pink pillows, table lamps, trays and picture frames.
  • Go-big options: Paint your cabinetry, built-ins or bathroom vanity pink and finish the space off with a statement chandelier.
  • Try The Lark, Bloom by Anuschka and Homebody for punchy home decor items.

We asked AI to show us what a Barbie Dreamhouse might look like in Denver and Aurora. (It didn't disappoint.)

  • Aurora's three-story Barbie Dreamhouse is surrounded by landscaping and has a balcony on every level.
  • In Denver, we get to see the inside of a four-story Dreamhouse with large windows.
a four story barbie dreamhouse generated by ai
Denver Barbie Dreamhouse. Image: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo
ai generated barbie dreamhouse
Aurora Barbie Dreamhouse. mage: Created with the generative AI tool Dream by Wombo
