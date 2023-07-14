Share on email (opens in new window)

Mike Johnston will be sworn into office as Denver's 46th mayor Monday.

Why it matters: The event marks the beginning of a new era in the Mile High City, and it's full of pomp and importance.

Details: Here's what you need to know to join the festivities.

⏰ The swearing-in ceremony starts at 10am at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The public can attend for free with an RSVP.

can attend for free with an RSVP. It will be broadcast on Denver 8 TV and the city's social media channels.

👀 Other city officials being sworn into office include council members, the auditor, and the clerk and recorder.

🎉 The afterparty, dubbed "Denver Vibes Festival," kicks off at 5pm at Denver Union Station, featuring live music, food vendors and artists. It's free with an RSVP.

Local musical guests include Isaac Slade (formerly of the Fray), Flobots, The Motet, Maddy O'Neal and more.

What they're saying: "I'm thrilled we have the opportunity to kick off my administration by celebrating the diversity and excitement of Denver through local artists, cultural leaders, and small businesses from every corner of the city," Johnston said in a statement.