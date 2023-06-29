Experts say solution to gun violence goes beyond new laws

Focusing solely on new laws is not the best way to tackle America's gun violence epidemic in a deeply polarized political environment.

That was the message from gun control advocates and experts in a conversation at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Why it matters: Colorado is a proof point with its tragic legacy of gun violence despite nation-leading measures to make it harder to access firearms, including five new laws this year.

What they're saying: "I think we make a mistake when we just debate the laws," said John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, the nation's largest gun violence prevention organization and a force behind recent legislation in Colorado.

What's happening: State policymakers are taking note — and getting help from the Biden administration.

In 2021, lawmakers created the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to distribute money to intervention efforts. This year, it plans to launch the first statewide education campaign to increase awareness of safe firearm practices

The Justice Department announced in February that Colorado would receive $4.6 million for programs combatting gun violence.

Zoom in: Community violence intervention programs are one key avenue for change that's showing promise, said Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona studying the politics of firearms in American life.

In the Aspen panel discussion, she cited specific examples of programs that train sellers to look out for signs of suicide in customers or leveraging people with gang experience to help try to mitigate possible gang-related gun violence.

"Not law enforcement, not a therapist, but someone that can just stop and say, 'Do you really want to buy this gun right now?'"

Plus: Clark Neily, a lawyer at the Cato Institute who defends Second Amendment rights also highlighted the importance for Americans to get outside of their political corners on gun policy.