10 hours ago - Things to Do
Aspen Ideas Festival book list: Get smart with these summer reads
The esteemed Aspen Ideas Festival starts this week with an impressive roster of bright minds.
The intrigue: You don't need to attend the annual event to get smart on topics as far-ranging as artificial intelligence and living a meaningful life.
What to know: Add these five picks from the festival's speakers to your summer reading list.
- "The Sounds of Life" by Karen Bakker. A look at how technology can actually connect people to nature.
- "The Age of AI and Our Human Future" by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher. A multifaceted look at how artificial intelligence is changing the world.
- "How to Know a Person" by David Brooks. A guide to understanding and seeing someone deeply.
- "South to America" by Imani Perry. A trip through the South and why it's important to understand America as a whole.
- "Provoke: How Leaders Shape the Future" by Geoff Tuff, et al. From Deloitte pros, this book analyzes how to overcome instincts to be a better leader.
