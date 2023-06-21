10 hours ago - Things to Do

Aspen Ideas Festival book list: Get smart with these summer reads

John Frank

Image courtesy of Aspen Ideas Festival

The esteemed Aspen Ideas Festival starts this week with an impressive roster of bright minds.

The intrigue: You don't need to attend the annual event to get smart on topics as far-ranging as artificial intelligence and living a meaningful life.

What to know: Add these five picks from the festival's speakers to your summer reading list.

  • "The Sounds of Life" by Karen Bakker. A look at how technology can actually connect people to nature.
  • "The Age of AI and Our Human Future" by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher. A multifaceted look at how artificial intelligence is changing the world.
  • "How to Know a Person" by David Brooks. A guide to understanding and seeing someone deeply.
  • "South to America" by Imani Perry. A trip through the South and why it's important to understand America as a whole.
  • "Provoke: How Leaders Shape the Future" by Geoff Tuff, et al. From Deloitte pros, this book analyzes how to overcome instincts to be a better leader.

