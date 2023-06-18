The best things dads say, according to Axios Denver readers

Dads, your day has come.

What's happening: It's Father's Day, and we're sharing some of the trademark sayings, jokes and words of wisdom Axios Denver readers' dads coined when they were kids.

Jessica N.: One of her father's favorite sayings was, "Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone."

Norbert Hanus — a man with a "real zest for life" — passed away in February at age 78, but taught her to "pursue [her] passions, that hard work always pays off, and to live life without the fear of failure."

Paul G.: When someone says, "It's a small world," his dad's response is: "Yeah, but I wouldn’t want to paint it."

Another one of his dad's classics: "Life is like a roll of toilet paper — the closer you are to the end, the faster it goes."

William S.: As a kid, he would lie during a "grilling" from his dad when trying to get out of trouble — but it never worked.

"He was a WWII vet and would let me dig my lying hole very deep, and then just say, 'I think you are full of donkey dust.' That’s when I knew that the jig was up and I'd tell the truth."

Dan S.: His dad has "about a million sayings" that he and his six now-grown siblings enjoy repeating.

"These include: 'Life's measured by your adventures,' 'How now brown cow?' and, even more bizarrely, 'Nee nee, now now, now now, nu nu.'"

Mike G.: In the 1960s, his father's trademark — and timeless — advice to him in high school was, "Nothing good happens after midnight."

William M.: His father's truism: "There are three things in life a man will never know: the verdict a jury will bring in; the outcome of an election; and the man his daughter will marry."

Kevin P.: When he and his siblings were on camping trips and would complain about something, his dad would say, "A bad day of camping is still better than a good day of anything else."