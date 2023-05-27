28 mins ago - Sports

DU Pioneers make final push for national lacrosse championship

Esteban L. Hernandez

University of Denver Pioneers defender Bryn McCaughey gets past USC defender Emma Wightman during an NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship game at Peter Barton Stadium in Denver on May 12. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The University of Denver women's lacrosse team is enjoying a memorable season, but its most important chapter is yet to be completed.

Driving the news: The Pioneers on Friday play the top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

  • DU is in the middle of its first 20-plus win season in program history.

Why it matters: The game marks the team's debut Final Four berth and sets the stage for a potential shot at the program's first national championship.

Yes, but: Earning that shot will mean beating the Wildcats, who are among the most decorated in women's lacrosse, having won seven national championships.

  • The game marks the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, according to the university.
  • The Wildcats are 5-0 against DU, including a game during the 2021 tournament.

Of note: No school outside the Eastern or Central time zones has ever won a national championship in Division 1 women's lacrosse.

How to watch: The DU-NU game starts at 1pm MT, and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. It will also be available on ESPN apps.

  • The winner will face Boston College or Syracuse in the final.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more