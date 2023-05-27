DU Pioneers make final push for national lacrosse championship
The University of Denver women's lacrosse team is enjoying a memorable season, but its most important chapter is yet to be completed.
Driving the news: The Pioneers on Friday play the top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
- DU is in the middle of its first 20-plus win season in program history.
Why it matters: The game marks the team's debut Final Four berth and sets the stage for a potential shot at the program's first national championship.
Yes, but: Earning that shot will mean beating the Wildcats, who are among the most decorated in women's lacrosse, having won seven national championships.
- The game marks the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, according to the university.
- The Wildcats are 5-0 against DU, including a game during the 2021 tournament.
Of note: No school outside the Eastern or Central time zones has ever won a national championship in Division 1 women's lacrosse.
How to watch: The DU-NU game starts at 1pm MT, and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. It will also be available on ESPN apps.
- The winner will face Boston College or Syracuse in the final.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.