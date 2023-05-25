Here are a few ways to spend Memorial Day weekend in Denver, including supporting local artists, chowing down on barbecue or jamming to over 30 bands.

🧑‍🎨 1. Support Colorado artists

Kick off your summer by attending the 24th Denver Arts Festival at Conservatory Green in Central Park. Local artists and craftspeople will be represented at 150 booths and the event will feature music, food, drinks and an art zone for children.

Why it matters: This festival has seen more than 2 million visitors during its 23-year stint and has supported Colorado artists who specialize in many genres including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography and clay.

When: 10–6pm Saturday and 10–5pm Sunday

Address: 8304 E. 49th Place

🍖 2. Q BBQ Fest

Empower Field at Mile High will be the center of all things barbecue this weekend. Pitmasters from all over the country will share recipes, and there will be music, a rib eating competition and a 5K. Tickets.

🎶 3. Boulder Creek Festival

Head to Boulder for this free four-day family-friendly event featuring more than 30 bands playing across three stages, food trucks, beer, a marketplace and games, face painting and concerts for kids. Tickets.

✊🏿 4. Vibes in the Park: The Cookout

Enjoy a safe space to celebrate Blackness with food and music at City Park in Denver from 3 to 7 pm Sunday. Details.

Worthy of Your Time

🎤 Tonight–Sunday: Jordan Jensen

The first female comic to win New York’s Funniest Stand-Up at the New York Comedy Festival will appear at Comedy Works Downtown throughout the weekend. Tickets.

⚾️ Friday-Sunday: Rockies homestand vs. Mets

Saturday is '90s night, and fans are encouraged to dress accordingly to celebrate. Tickets.

⚽️ Saturday: Rapids vs. Cincinnati FC

To win their first home game of the season, the Rapids will have to upset the team with the best record in the MLS. Tickets.

🍿 Saturday: Movies at McGregor: Memorial Day weekend double feature

Grab your blanket and enjoy two movies on the lawn at McGregor Square. The showings are "Top Gun" at 1pm and "Top Gun: Maverick" at 4pm. Table seating can be reserved here.

🪕 Saturday–Sunday: Old Dominion: No Bad Vibes Tour