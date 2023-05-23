How to appeal your home valuation in Denver

Some people bring handwritten notes, a few show up in person, but most just do it online.

Details: Whatever the method, you have until June 8 to appeal the latest property valuation with your county assessor's offices.

Why it matters: It's a chance to manage your tax bill after assessors in metro Denver announced sharp spikes in valuations last month across the front range.

The process allows you to challenge a valuation if you don't think it's accurate, and potentially lower your property tax bill.

Be smart: You can start the process online.

Details: Denver county assessor Keith Erffmeyer's suggestion for filing a successful appeal is to keep it short. A one-sentence protest from a homeowner saying a valuation is too high is given the same attention as a multi-page one filed by a commercial site owner.

Erffmeyer says people should provide details about what the assessor's office can't see that can impact your home's value, like a dated kitchen or bathroom or windows, or issues with the foundation or roof.

He says anything that would give most people "pause when we go and look at a property and consider buying it" is probably worth mentioning.

Providing values for homes similar to yours is encouraged.

Zoom in: In Denver, where the median home valuation rose by 33%, Erffmeyer tells us the number of protests filed so far is slightly higher than years when there were similar increases in valuations, like 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He estimates 15,000 total protests will be filed this year, or roughly 6%-7% of all taxable structures in Denver.

Of note: Denver is required to provide you with a notice by Aug. 15 on whether the valuation has changed. If a homeowner still disagrees, they can appeal again.

What's next: State lawmakers passed a last-second bill to put a measure before voters this fall to reduce property tax rates in light of the high valuations.