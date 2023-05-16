32 mins ago - Food and Drink
Civic Center Eats returns to downtown Denver
Your favorite excuse to skip that bagged lunch is back at Civic Center Park.
Driving the news: Starting Wednesday, the food truck paradise known as Civic Center Eats returns downtown.
What to expect: The event brings food options from across the city to the park every Wednesday and Thursday.
- You can choose from 41 food trucks, serving everything from burgers, Puerto Rican, Haitian and Salvadoran food, and dessert options like crepes, frozen fruit and gelato bars
- The full lineup and schedule is available online.
Details: The trucks will be available from 11am to 2pm. The event will run until Sept. 14.
