Civic Center Eats returns to downtown Denver

Esteban L. Hernandez

People walking during Civic Center Eats in 2017 in Denver. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Your favorite excuse to skip that bagged lunch is back at Civic Center Park.

Driving the news: Starting Wednesday, the food truck paradise known as Civic Center Eats returns downtown.

What to expect: The event brings food options from across the city to the park every Wednesday and Thursday.

  • You can choose from 41 food trucks, serving everything from burgers, Puerto Rican, Haitian and Salvadoran food, and dessert options like crepes, frozen fruit and gelato bars
  • The full lineup and schedule is available online.

Details: The trucks will be available from 11am to 2pm. The event will run until Sept. 14.

