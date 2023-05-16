Civic Center Eats returns to downtown Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People walking during Civic Center Eats in 2017 in Denver. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Your favorite excuse to skip that bagged lunch is back at Civic Center Park.

Driving the news: Starting Wednesday, the food truck paradise known as Civic Center Eats returns downtown.

What to expect: The event brings food options from across the city to the park every Wednesday and Thursday.

You can choose from 41 food trucks, serving everything from burgers, Puerto Rican, Haitian and Salvadoran food, and dessert options like crepes, frozen fruit and gelato bars

The full lineup and schedule is available online.

Details: The trucks will be available from 11am to 2pm. The event will run until Sept. 14.