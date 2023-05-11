Denver weekend guide: ¡Viva! Streets, Mother's Day and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Denver’s weekend events include a street festival, the opening of City Park Famers Market and plenty of ways to celebrate Mom.

🏙 1. Walk the street festival downtown

For the first time this summer, the city will close 3.5 miles of roads in downtown Denver to let people walk down car-free streets.

Why it matters: This Sunday's event, ¡Viva! Streets, will be the first of four events meant to promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging people to walk, bike, jog or dance.

The festival is a collaboration between the Downtown Denver Partnership and Taste of Colorado, and will feature live music, food trucks and activities for kids.

Be smart: Prepare accordingly if your commute takes you through downtown.

When: 8am–2pm May 14

Future event dates: June 4, July 9, Aug. 6

Location: From Welton Street in Five Points to the intersection of South Broadway and Alameda

Cost: Free

☕️ 2. Mother's Day tea

Bring your mother or loved one to the Center for Colorado Women's History on Saturday for tea and a tour of the center. Tickets

🏡 3. Wash Park Home Tour and Street Fair

Enjoy four home tours in East Washington Park and peruse the adjoining Mother's Day fair on the 500 block of South Race Street. Tickets

🪴 4. Plants & Prosecco

Bring Mom to The Red Barber's rooftop, where a $40 ticket includes a prosecco tasting and the chance to take home a plant. Details

🏃‍♀️ 5. Mother's Day 5K

Run, jog or walk through the beautiful scenery of City Park this Sunday. Breakfast will be provided for participants. Register

Worthy of your time

👠 Thursday and Saturday: Denver Fashion Week wraps

Two more shows remain in Colorado's largest fashion event. The Brighton in RiNo will host a fundraiser fashion show at 6pm Thursday, and the Saturday finale will feature international and local boutiques. Tickets

⚾️ Friday–Sunday: Rockies homestand vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Rockies will be celebrating those who work in health care during their three-game homestand vs. Philadelphia. Tickets

🍅 Saturday: City Park Farmers Market opens

The first City Park Saturday Farmers Market of the season will go from 8am to 1pm at City Park Esplanade. Here are this year's vendors.

⚽️ Saturday: Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union

Colorado will go for back-to-back wins after a convincing victory in LA against the Galaxy. Tickets

🎵 Sunday: John Summit

Denver's recent EDM wave continues as the Mile High City welcomes Chicago-born DJ John Summit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Show starts at 5pm. Tickets