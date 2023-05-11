1 hour ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend guide: ¡Viva! Streets, Mother's Day and more

Maxwell Millington

A dance performance in downtown Denver. Photo: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver’s weekend events include a street festival, the opening of City Park Famers Market and plenty of ways to celebrate Mom.

🏙 1. Walk the street festival downtown

For the first time this summer, the city will close 3.5 miles of roads in downtown Denver to let people walk down car-free streets.

Why it matters: This Sunday's event, ¡Viva! Streets, will be the first of four events meant to promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging people to walk, bike, jog or dance.

  • The festival is a collaboration between the Downtown Denver Partnership and Taste of Colorado, and will feature live music, food trucks and activities for kids.

Be smart: Prepare accordingly if your commute takes you through downtown.

When: 8am–2pm May 14

  • Future event dates: June 4, July 9, Aug. 6

Location: From Welton Street in Five Points to the intersection of South Broadway and Alameda

Cost: Free

☕️ 2. Mother's Day tea
🏡 3. Wash Park Home Tour and Street Fair
  • Enjoy four home tours in East Washington Park and peruse the adjoining Mother's Day fair on the 500 block of South Race Street. Tickets
🪴 4. Plants & Prosecco
  • Bring Mom to The Red Barber's rooftop, where a $40 ticket includes a prosecco tasting and the chance to take home a plant. Details
🏃‍♀️ 5. Mother's Day 5K
  • Run, jog or walk through the beautiful scenery of City Park this Sunday. Breakfast will be provided for participants. Register
Worthy of your time

👠 Thursday and Saturday: Denver Fashion Week wraps

  • Two more shows remain in Colorado's largest fashion event. The Brighton in RiNo will host a fundraiser fashion show at 6pm Thursday, and the Saturday finale will feature international and local boutiques. Tickets

⚾️ Friday–Sunday: Rockies homestand vs. Philadelphia Phillies

  • The Rockies will be celebrating those who work in health care during their three-game homestand vs. Philadelphia. Tickets

🍅 Saturday: City Park Farmers Market opens

⚽️ Saturday: Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union

  • Colorado will go for back-to-back wins after a convincing victory in LA against the Galaxy. Tickets

🎵 Sunday: John Summit

Denver's recent EDM wave continues as the Mile High City welcomes Chicago-born DJ John Summit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Show starts at 5pm. Tickets

