Denver weekend guide: ¡Viva! Streets, Mother's Day and more
Denver’s weekend events include a street festival, the opening of City Park Famers Market and plenty of ways to celebrate Mom.
🏙 1. Walk the street festival downtown
For the first time this summer, the city will close 3.5 miles of roads in downtown Denver to let people walk down car-free streets.
Why it matters: This Sunday's event, ¡Viva! Streets, will be the first of four events meant to promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging people to walk, bike, jog or dance.
- The festival is a collaboration between the Downtown Denver Partnership and Taste of Colorado, and will feature live music, food trucks and activities for kids.
Be smart: Prepare accordingly if your commute takes you through downtown.
When: 8am–2pm May 14
- Future event dates: June 4, July 9, Aug. 6
Location: From Welton Street in Five Points to the intersection of South Broadway and Alameda
Cost: Free
☕️ 2. Mother's Day tea
- Bring your mother or loved one to the Center for Colorado Women's History on Saturday for tea and a tour of the center. Tickets
🏡 3. Wash Park Home Tour and Street Fair
- Enjoy four home tours in East Washington Park and peruse the adjoining Mother's Day fair on the 500 block of South Race Street. Tickets
🪴 4. Plants & Prosecco
- Bring Mom to The Red Barber's rooftop, where a $40 ticket includes a prosecco tasting and the chance to take home a plant. Details
🏃♀️ 5. Mother's Day 5K
- Run, jog or walk through the beautiful scenery of City Park this Sunday. Breakfast will be provided for participants. Register
Worthy of your time
👠 Thursday and Saturday: Denver Fashion Week wraps
- Two more shows remain in Colorado's largest fashion event. The Brighton in RiNo will host a fundraiser fashion show at 6pm Thursday, and the Saturday finale will feature international and local boutiques. Tickets
⚾️ Friday–Sunday: Rockies homestand vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- The Rockies will be celebrating those who work in health care during their three-game homestand vs. Philadelphia. Tickets
🍅 Saturday: City Park Farmers Market opens
- The first City Park Saturday Farmers Market of the season will go from 8am to 1pm at City Park Esplanade. Here are this year's vendors.
⚽️ Saturday: Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union
- Colorado will go for back-to-back wins after a convincing victory in LA against the Galaxy. Tickets
🎵 Sunday: John Summit
Denver's recent EDM wave continues as the Mile High City welcomes Chicago-born DJ John Summit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Show starts at 5pm. Tickets
