Thursday marks the end of the federal COVID public health emergency.

Why it matters: Although most emergency orders in Denver and across Colorado have already expired, a number of health care changes that both local providers and patients have grown used to during the pandemic will disappear, Axios Vitals' Tina Reed reports.

What's happening: Starting Thursday, insurance companies are no longer required to cover at-home COVID tests — meaning they won't be free anymore for many people. However, free testing kits will continue to be available at select Denver Recreation Centers while supplies last, city health department spokesperson Courtney Ronner told us.

Coloradans can expect to pay more for any COVID tests performed at a hospital, clinic or doctor’s office.

Colorado will also end its mobile vaccination clinics and digital contact-tracing service that sends phone alerts to people exposed to a person with the virus.

What they're saying: State and local health officials tell Axios Denver they have been preparing for the end of the federal public health emergency for months and expect a "smooth" transition.

"Denver's local emergency orders have already expired and Denver residents shouldn't experience any changes on May 11 except for federally funded programs," Ronner told us in a statement.

The other side: Providers say the end of some pandemic-era policies could hurt access to health care, make it more costly, and stymie some of the positive innovations that emerged from the pandemic.

Of note: Gov. Jared Polis lifted the state's key emergency declarations in July 2021 — and told people to return to normal life in February 2022 — but other orders remained in place.

The remaining executive orders involving pandemic care for those on Medicaid are set to expire, he said Tuesday, but lawmakers recently put similar language into state law.

"There's no need for continuation of that emergency order," Polis told Axios Denver.

What we're watching: State officials say vaccines, tests and treatments funded federally will remain available at no cost to Coloradans for as long as supplies last — but it's unclear how long that will be.