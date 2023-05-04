1 hour ago - Sports
University of Denver's women's lacrosse team eyes national title
The University of Denver's women's lacrosse team is eyeing its first national championship.
Driving the news: The Pioneers are undefeated and ranked 5th in the country. Starting Friday, they'll begin their quest to win the Big East tournament and kick off what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run.
Of note: DU clinched the Big East regular season title last week. They have won 27 straight conference games since 2018.
- This season marked DU's fourth-straight Big East title and 10th in school history.
What's next: The Pios open the Big East tournament against Villanova in Storrs, Connecticut, at 2pm Friday.
