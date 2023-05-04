University of Denver's women's lacrosse team player Lauren Black during a game against the University of Michigan in March. Photo: Courtesy of Clarkson Creative/University of Denver Athletics

The University of Denver's women's lacrosse team is eyeing its first national championship.

Driving the news: The Pioneers are undefeated and ranked 5th in the country. Starting Friday, they'll begin their quest to win the Big East tournament and kick off what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run.

Of note: DU clinched the Big East regular season title last week. They have won 27 straight conference games since 2018.

This season marked DU's fourth-straight Big East title and 10th in school history.

What's next: The Pios open the Big East tournament against Villanova in Storrs, Connecticut, at 2pm Friday.