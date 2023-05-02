Outdoor seating at Monkey Barrel in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Community Planning and Development

Denver's temporary outdoor dining program introduced during the height of the pandemic could become permanent.

Driving the news: The city's planning office wants to change the zoning code to keep the outdoor places initiative launched in May 2020. It's set to expire this year.

It allows restaurants to build outdoor patios on private and public properties, and gave establishments a lifeline by adding space as some faced capacity limits placed by physical distancing guidelines

Details: The proposed changes would allow businesses to apply for a design review for private property, like parking lots or alleys, city planning office spokesperson Genevieve Morton tells us.

That would streamline the current process by speeding up a decision on whether to allow an outdoor gathering area.

Morton said it provides more flexibility, too, since it gives businesses more options about where the outdoor areas are built.

The intrigue: Businesses like retail shops and art galleries could also have the ability to apply for outdoor gathering spaces or patios under the zoning changes.

"Potentially anyone can apply for a permit here," Morton said.

By the numbers: Nearly 300 restaurants throughout Denver participated in the program at its height, though not all have continued using it, Laura Swartz, also with the planning office, tells us.

What's next: The proposal is up for review by the Denver City Council's land use committee on Tuesday.