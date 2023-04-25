2 hours ago - Politics
Public finance complaint against Candi CdeBaca, Lisa Calderón dropped
A complaint alleging Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca violated the city's public finance laws was dismissed on Monday.
Catch up quick: The complaint filed with Denver Elections Division alleged CdeBaca, who is seeking reelection in District 9, did not report independent expenses and used mailers paid for by her council office.
- The allegations also included former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón.
Details: According to a hearing report obtained by Axios Denver, the complaint failed to state facts supporting "plausible" campaign finance violations.
- It was filed by one of CdeBaca's opponent, Kwon Atlas, on March 22.
Of note: Atlas, who came in third during the April 4 election, has since endorsed her challenger, Darrell Watson, in the June runoff for the seat.
- CdeBaca did not respond to our request for comment, though she previously called the allegations "baseless."
