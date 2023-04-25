A complaint alleging Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca violated the city's public finance laws was dismissed on Monday.

Catch up quick: The complaint filed with Denver Elections Division alleged CdeBaca, who is seeking reelection in District 9, did not report independent expenses and used mailers paid for by her council office.

The allegations also included former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón.

Details: According to a hearing report obtained by Axios Denver, the complaint failed to state facts supporting "plausible" campaign finance violations.

It was filed by one of CdeBaca's opponent, Kwon Atlas, on March 22.

Of note: Atlas, who came in third during the April 4 election, has since endorsed her challenger, Darrell Watson, in the June runoff for the seat.