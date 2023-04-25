2 hours ago - Politics

Public finance complaint against Candi CdeBaca, Lisa Calderón dropped

Esteban L. Hernandez
Illustration of the word "no," repeated and moving along the shape of a dollar sign.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A complaint alleging Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca violated the city's public finance laws was dismissed on Monday.

Catch up quick: The complaint filed with Denver Elections Division alleged CdeBaca, who is seeking reelection in District 9, did not report independent expenses and used mailers paid for by her council office.

  • The allegations also included former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón.

Details: According to a hearing report obtained by Axios Denver, the complaint failed to state facts supporting "plausible" campaign finance violations.

  • It was filed by one of CdeBaca's opponent, Kwon Atlas, on March 22.

Of note: Atlas, who came in third during the April 4 election, has since endorsed her challenger, Darrell Watson, in the June runoff for the seat.

  • CdeBaca did not respond to our request for comment, though she previously called the allegations "baseless."
