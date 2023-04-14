Try these crêpes in Congress Park

The Crêpes Cadix at Crêpes 'n Crêpes in Congress Park in Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

I decided to finally try Crêpes 'n Crêpes' new location in my neighborhood, Congress Park.

Zoom in: I have to admit, I've always thought of crêpes as being solely dessert food.

But the Crêpes Cadix, a breakfast one, sounded alluring: Spanish chorizo, swiss cheese, potatoes, and tomatoes with onions.

This is easily the fanciest dish I've had for breakfast in a very long time, but it was incredibly savory, too, since pairing spicy chorizo with potatoes is a can't-fail combo.

Tip: Try it with the eggs!

Yes, but: I still had to satisfy my sweet tooth.

I had the classic strawberry crêpe, dusted with powdered sugar. Yum.

Find it: 1222 Madison St. Open at 8am Monday - Friday, closing times vary.