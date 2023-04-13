Data: S&P Global Mobility. Chart: Axios Visuals

Just as the Denver Auto Show returns this week, new figures show electric vehicle adoption is slowly gaining power in Denver.

By the numbers: EVs made up about 8% of the area's new vehicle registrations in January, up from 5% a year ago, according to the S&P Global Mobility index.

Tesla's Model Y is by far the most popular electric car, followed by the Chevy Bolt.

The Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and VW ID.4 rounded out the top five.

The big picture: Electric vehicles accounted for 7% of new registrations in the U.S. in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

