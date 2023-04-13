1 hour ago - Business
New EV registrations are slowly growing in Denver
Just as the Denver Auto Show returns this week, new figures show electric vehicle adoption is slowly gaining power in Denver.
By the numbers: EVs made up about 8% of the area's new vehicle registrations in January, up from 5% a year ago, according to the S&P Global Mobility index.
- Tesla's Model Y is by far the most popular electric car, followed by the Chevy Bolt.
- The Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and VW ID.4 rounded out the top five.
The big picture: Electric vehicles accounted for 7% of new registrations in the U.S. in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.
