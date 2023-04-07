Hot homes: 3 Denver-area homes for sale, starting at $647,500
This week's hot homes include a Union Station condo and a luxury home in Boulder.
1750 Wewatta #529, Denver, CO 80202 - $647,500
Why we love it: A sleek, roomy condo inside the high-rise Coloradan building a short walk to Union Station in Denver.
Neighborhood: Union Station.
Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 937 square feet.
Features: Red oak flooring, tons of natural light, updated kitchen, access to outdoor pool, concierge services, pet wash station, fitness center.
3153 Benton Street — $1,775,000
Why we love it: It's a contemporary home with a unique, multi-colored and textured facade.
Location: Wheat Ridge.
Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, 3,438 square feet.
Features: Wood flooring, high ceilings, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, a balcony, and a wet bar.
7205 Rustic Trail, Boulder — $5,695,000
Why we love it: It's a golfer's paradise, situated on the 17th hole of the Boulder Country Club.
Location: Boulder.
Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, 1 half bathroom, 7,678 square feet.
Features: A patio, balcony, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, private study, bathroom with steam shower and jacuzzi tub.
