Hot homes: 3 Denver-area homes for sale, starting at $647,500

This week's hot homes include a Union Station condo and a luxury home in Boulder.

Why we love it: A sleek, roomy condo inside the high-rise Coloradan building a short walk to Union Station in Denver.

Neighborhood: Union Station.

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 937 square feet.

Features: Red oak flooring, tons of natural light, updated kitchen, access to outdoor pool, concierge services, pet wash station, fitness center.

1750 Wewatta #529. Photo: Courtesy of Usaj Realty

1750 Wewatta #529. Photo: Courtesy of Usaj Realty

1750 Wewatta #529. Photo: Courtesy of Usaj Realty

Why we love it: It's a contemporary home with a unique, multi-colored and textured facade.

Location: Wheat Ridge.

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, 3,438 square feet.

Features: Wood flooring, high ceilings, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, a balcony, and a wet bar.

3153 Benton Street. Photos: Courtesy of HomeSmart

3153 Benton Street. Photos: Courtesy of HomeSmart

3153 Benton Street. Photos: Courtesy of HomeSmart

Why we love it: It's a golfer's paradise, situated on the 17th hole of the Boulder Country Club.

Location: Boulder.

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, 1 half bathroom, 7,678 square feet.

Features: A patio, balcony, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, private study, bathroom with steam shower and jacuzzi tub.

7205 Rustic Trail. Photographer: Andrew Forino

7205 Rustic Trail. Photographer: Andrew Forino

7205 Rustic Trail. Photographer: Andrew Forino