Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Here's our roundup of events to check out this weekend.

1. 🥚 Four Mile Egg Hunt

Hunt for more than 20,000 eggs this Saturday at Four Mile Historic Park.

Of note: The park will also host tractor rides, photos with the Easter bunny, musical chairs, crafts, a magician, puppet show, food trucks and even a full bar for those 21 and older.

The park will also host tractor rides, photos with the Easter bunny, musical chairs, crafts, a magician, puppet show, food trucks and even a full bar for those 21 and older. Details: 9am and 1:30pm Saturday. $16 for youth 3–17 and $20 for adults. Tickets

2. ⚾ Rockies opening weekend

What we're watching: The Rockies' opening home stand is underway, and they'll be playing the Washington Nationals all weekend at Coors Field.

Colorado is on a four-game slump after winning their first two games against the Padres in San Diego.

How to watch: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or MLB.TV.

If you're heading to the ballpark, here are the game times:

3. 🌎 Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour

On Saturday, Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro stops at Ball Arena, accompanied by the legendary dance group Jabbawockeez. Tickets

4. 🎵 Gladys Knight

The "Empress of Soul" and recent National Medal of Arts recipient will grace the stage Saturday at Paramount Theatre. Tickets

5. 🍻 Colorado Pint Day

Over 200 breweries will sell commemorative pints April 12, with $1 from each donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild to support independent breweries. Here's the list of participating locations.

6. 🏀 Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Nuggets close out their regular season Sunday afternoon at home against the Kings. Tickets

Worthy of your time:

🎞 Friday: Teen Anti-Hero Short Film Festival. A festival highlighting the stories of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color.

🥍 Saturday: The defending champion Colorado Mammoth lacrosse team takes on the Vancouver Warriors.