Tim O'Brien cruises toward re-election in Denver auditor's race

Left: Tim O'Brien. Right: Erik Clarke. Photos: Courtesy of the Denver Auditor’s Office and Erik Clarke's campaign

Denver Auditor Tim O'Brien is cruising to a third term, well ahead of political newcomer Erik Clarke.

State of play: O'Brien took 62% compared to 38% for Clarke, unofficial election results at 10pm Tuesday showed.

Why it matters: The auditor plays a key role in checking Denver's powerful mayor form of government and oversees how taxpayer dollars are spent.

Catch up quick: The auditor's race is a typically low-key contest, particularly with a two-term incumbent who ran unopposed in 2019.

But this year's contest featured a well-funded upstart in Clarke, who spent more than $141,000 on his campaign, nearly seven times as much as O'Brien, and won the endorsement of Wellington Webb, a former city auditor and mayor.

Zoom in: O'Brien emphasized his credentials as a CPA and eight years in office, but Clarke criticized his oversight of the Denver airport's reconstruction project that led to huge cost overruns.

Clarke, who worked for the city for a brief time before departing for a similar job as a state budget analyst, promised to hold the government accountable and promised fresh leadership.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.