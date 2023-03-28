Denver police shuffle tight resources to prep for return to schools

Denver police chief Ron Thomas and a parent speak outside East High School on March 22. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver school board's reversal, putting police officers back on its campuses in the wake of last week's East High shooting, is sending Denver police scrambling to reallocate strapped resources.

Why it matters: Crime in Denver remains a challenge as the city's police department struggles to staff up. Moving officers from streets to schools could leave some areas more vulnerable and stretch the agency even thinner.

What's happening: Police are preparing to station two officers on school grounds, as well as one officer at each of the other 11 DPS comprehensive high schools when students return from spring break next week.

What they're saying: "While assigning 13 officers … does pull [them] away from typical patrol duties, the department is constantly adjusting the deployment of resources based on data, trends and needs, and adjusting to having SROs in schools is no different," police spokesperson Doug Schepman told Axios Denver in a statement.

By the numbers: The police department is down 155 officers, according to Schepman.

As of March 3, there were 1,441 sworn police officers and 68 recruits in training. The agency is authorized to have 1,596 officers.

The other side: A Denver task force to reimagine public safety sent a letter to city officials Monday to "caution against" the return of school resource officers.

The group argues SROs have not prevented local school shootings in the past and can lead to Black and Latino kids being disproportionately targeted by police.

"Accelerating the school-to-prison pipeline is not the solution," the letter states.

The big picture: A research letter focused on youth suicide rates published in JAMA on Monday found that 1 in 4 Colorado teens can access a loaded firearm within 24 hours — and nearly half can do so in under 10 minutes.