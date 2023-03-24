Hot homes: 5 Denver-area houses for sale, starting at $500K
This week's Hot Homes roundup includes a handful of unique Denver properties packed with plenty of charm.
2942 Glenarm Place — $500,000
Why we love it: This cheery and light-filled residence, nestled in one of Denver's most historic neighborhoods, offers an attached ADU with possibilities for a personal office, guest house or rental unit.
- Neighborhood: Five Points
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,121 square feet above, 304-square-foot basement
- Listing agent: Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern
- Features: Covered front porch, beautiful front door with stained glass windows, large windows, spacious kitchen with neutral-tiled backsplash.
1756 South Clarkson St. — $1,175,000
Why we love it: This turn-of-the-century charmer packs plenty of curb appeal and boasts a breathtaking patio that's perfect for parties.
- Neighborhood: Platt Park
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,651 square feet
- Listing agent: Abell to Sell
- Features: Hardwood floors, sunroom, wine cellar, primary suite with vaulted ceiling, five-piece bathroom, fireplace, walk-in closet and outdoor access.
3820 Shoshone St. — $1,350,000
Why we love it: This ultra-contemporary half-duplex features a functional glass garage door that opens to the rear patio and large backyard — an entertainer's dream.
- Neighborhood: Sunnyside
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,233 square feet
- Listing agent: David Schlichter at Compass
- Features: Gourmet chef's kitchen with long quartz island, hardwood floors, floating stairwell, large living room with gas fireplace, primary suite with five-piece bathroom and double walk-in closets, west-facing balcony.
2955 Inca St., Unit 1H — $1,350,000
Why we love it: Whether you want to turn this space into a personal residence or an office space, the choice is yours at this towering, two-story corner unit — the largest in Ajax Lofts.
- Neighborhood: Ballpark
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,402 square feet
- Listing agent: Diane Hiley at Compass
- Features: Soaring 20-foot wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, heavy timber beams, exposed brick, two deeded parking spaces in secured underground garage.
400 South Steele St., Unit 16 — $3,950,000
Why we love it: Elegance and sophistication are embodied in this expansive abode, which sits just blocks away from the Cherry Creek shopping district.
- Neighborhood: Hyde Park
- Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 8,831 square feet
- Listing agent: Laura Seitz at Compass
- Features: Hardwood flooring, expansive kitchen with custom cabinetry and a large center island, fireplace, primary suite with five-piece bathroom, spacious balcony, finished basement for entertaining, covered patio, three-car attached garage.
