Hot homes: 5 Denver-area houses for sale, starting at $500K

This week's Hot Homes roundup includes a handful of unique Denver properties packed with plenty of charm.

Why we love it: This cheery and light-filled residence, nestled in one of Denver's most historic neighborhoods, offers an attached ADU with possibilities for a personal office, guest house or rental unit.

Neighborhood: Five Points

Five Points Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,121 square feet above, 304-square-foot basement

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,121 square feet above, 304-square-foot basement Listing agent: Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern

Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern Features: Covered front porch, beautiful front door with stained glass windows, large windows, spacious kitchen with neutral-tiled backsplash.

2942 Glenarm Place. Photo: Courtesy of Rae Scott/milehimodern

Why we love it: This turn-of-the-century charmer packs plenty of curb appeal and boasts a breathtaking patio that's perfect for parties.

Neighborhood: Platt Park

Platt Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,651 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,651 square feet Listing agent: Abell to Sell

Abell to Sell Features: Hardwood floors, sunroom, wine cellar, primary suite with vaulted ceiling, five-piece bathroom, fireplace, walk-in closet and outdoor access.

1756 South Clarkson St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: This ultra-contemporary half-duplex features a functional glass garage door that opens to the rear patio and large backyard — an entertainer's dream.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,233 square feet

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,233 square feet Listing agent: David Schlichter at Compass

David Schlichter at Compass Features: Gourmet chef's kitchen with long quartz island, hardwood floors, floating stairwell, large living room with gas fireplace, primary suite with five-piece bathroom and double walk-in closets, west-facing balcony.

3820 Shoshone St. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: Whether you want to turn this space into a personal residence or an office space, the choice is yours at this towering, two-story corner unit — the largest in Ajax Lofts.

Neighborhood: Ballpark

Ballpark Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,402 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,402 square feet Listing agent: Diane Hiley at Compass

Diane Hiley at Compass Features: Soaring 20-foot wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, heavy timber beams, exposed brick, two deeded parking spaces in secured underground garage.

2955 Inca St., Unit 1H. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: Elegance and sophistication are embodied in this expansive abode, which sits just blocks away from the Cherry Creek shopping district.

Neighborhood: Hyde Park

Hyde Park Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 8,831 square feet

4 beds, 4 baths, 8,831 square feet Listing agent: Laura Seitz at Compass

Laura Seitz at Compass Features: Hardwood flooring, expansive kitchen with custom cabinetry and a large center island, fireplace, primary suite with five-piece bathroom, spacious balcony, finished basement for entertaining, covered patio, three-car attached garage.

400 South Steele St., Unit 16, Photo: Courtesy of Compass

