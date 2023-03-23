What to do in Denver this weekend | March 23-26

🏠 Head to the Denver Home Show at the National Western Complex from Friday-Sunday to find deals on home goods, learn about the latest trends, and talk to hundreds of design experts. Denver-based HGTV reality star Rico Leon will make a guest appearance. Tickets start at $10.

🦞 The Monkey Barrel is hosting a crawfish boil on Saturday, featuring live music and craft beers from more than 20 local breweries. Tickets start at $80 — and are selling fast.

🎭 Catch the opening weekend of the Tony-award-winning production "1776," a witty musical about the history of America's creation, at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The play runs through April 2. Tickets start at $35.

🍻 Collaboration Fest debuts Saturday at a new venue, Westin Westminster, to showcase some of the state's most interesting beers from 175 Colorado breweries. Tickets start at $65.

🥃 Starting today, Stranahan's is celebrating International Whiskey Day through the weekend by giving guests the exclusive opportunity to try four hand-selected retired whiskeys for four days only.