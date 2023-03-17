Winter continues its grip on the Colorado mountains, with cold temps and more snow expected in the coming days.

Yes, but: The sun is getting higher and the days are getting longer, meaning spring skiing and closing day are just around the corner.

Why it matters: Spring skiing requires a different attitude and lower expectations. It's less about powder runs and ripping turns, and more about having fun.

What to know: To do it right, here are tips that John has learned through the years.

Don't go too early. Allow time for the sun to soften the refrozen snow and start on the sunny parts of the mountain, working your way upward in elevation throughout the day. Groomers are your friend this time of year. Don't ski too late. The slushy and sticky snow after 2pm is a recipe for injury, so quit early and find a nice deck near the slope to grill food and picnic. On that note, don't forget sunglasses, and more importantly, sunscreen. Apply liberally; the snow is like a mirror. BYOB. A tasty and fun option that fits in your pocket is Slrrrp Shots. Grab extra to share. Get dressed up. Crazy costumes are encouraged, and the more neon, the better.

Of note: Each resort's closing day vibes are different, so ask a local for the fun spots to go. And don't miss beach season at the base of Arapahoe Basin.