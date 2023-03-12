21 mins ago - News
Study finds Denver Shazamed pop music the most in 2022
Denver "Shazamed" pop music more than any other genre last year, followed by hip-hop and rock.
State of play: Axios' Erin Davis identified the songs that people in Denver used Shazam to identify more often than anywhere else in the U.S.
- The artists people wanted to know the most: Drake, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Future, Lil Durk and Ed Sheeran.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
- Alternative and R&B/Soul rounded out the top five genres that Denver looked up the most.
