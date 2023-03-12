Denver "Shazamed" pop music more than any other genre last year, followed by hip-hop and rock.

State of play: Axios' Erin Davis identified the songs that people in Denver used Shazam to identify more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

The artists people wanted to know the most: Drake, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Future, Lil Durk and Ed Sheeran.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.