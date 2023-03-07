1 hour ago - Business

A look at one Colorado company in the AI arms race

Generative AI companies are the hot commodity right now, with venture capitalists pouring millions into the space, Axios Pro Rata author Dan Primack reports.

Why it matters: Generative artificial intelligence could become as foundational to life and work as today's cloud storage and mobile devices.

Zoom in: Denver-based Quantive is a key player in the field. The company — founded in 2015 as Gtmhub and rebranded in 2022 — helps other businesses hone their strategies and uses generative AI to provide feedback and customer service, Denver Business Journal reports.

  • Its platform is operational in 75 countries and used by top brands such as Adobe, the Washington Post, Experian, Red Hat and John Deere.
  • "It is poised to transform nearly every industry and the workplace as a whole," Seth Elliott, Quantive's chief operating officer, says.

Yes, but: "It's important to note that our generative AI capabilities are set to boost business success by augmenting human intelligence — not replacing it," Elliott adds.

Our thought bubble: Axios is conducting our own internal experiments with AI to better understand the technology and how it can be applied to what we do.

  • We know that AI comes with many ethical and legal considerations, but we're testing the potential to work more efficiently and understand how it may reshape our industry.
  • None of our stories is currently written using AI, per Axios' guiding manifesto.
