💬 Capitol Pulse is a weekly feature to catch up quick on what's happening at the Legislature.

Nearing the halfway mark of the legislative session, the Democratic majority is beginning to advance its agenda at full speed.

What's moving: The most controversial measure to progress this week would give cities like Denver the ability to open sanctioned sites for illegal drug use under the care of providers. The sponsors say it will reduce overdose deaths, while critics say it enables addiction.

It won approval in a House committee Wednesday on a party-line vote.

A separate bill to give greater immunity to illegal drug users who report overdoses to emergency responders cleared an initial vote in the House.

Catch up quick: Other legislation advancing would:

Of note: The Legislature sent Gov. Jared Polis a bill that would allow some licensed psychologists to prescribe mental health medications. He has pledged to sign it.

Yes, but: On Thursday, Democrats rejected their own colleagues' bill to require the food and beverage industry to set standard work schedules for employees, which restaurants vehemently lobbied against.