Denver gas prices spike among highest in U.S.

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Denver drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices in the country, the latest GasBuddy data shows.

By the numbers: A gallon of gas in Denver costs an average of $3.99 as of Feb. 1, a spike of 22% compared to a year ago — the highest jump among more than 20 major metro areas analyzed by Axios.

Meanwhile, the average cost of gasoline across all of Colorado was up 51%, at $4.10, from the end of December to Feb. 20, according to a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What's happening: Prices have been driven up by the temporary shutdown of Suncor Energy — the state's sole oil and gas refinery — which needed repairs after a cold blast in late December.

What's worse, inventories of gasoline and diesel in the Rocky Mountain region began the year "well below" the five-year average, further compounding uncertainty around climbing prices in the area, per the federal report.

State of play: Gov. Jared Polis this week renewed an emergency executive order aimed at reducing ongoing fuel supply chain risks and increasing fuel deliveries to the state.

The big picture: Outside Colorado, the majority of U.S. drivers are enjoying cheaper gas.