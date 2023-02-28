Denver's Black History month public art tour

Denver is filled with public art created by Black artists and recognizing African American icons.

Driving the news: The city's Arts & Venues department has curated a tour in recognition of Black History Month.

The list includes works by artists including Darrell Anderson, Thomas "Detour" Evans, Ed Dwight, Yvonne Muinde and Oyedele Oginga.

Zoom in: Among the tour highlights are works like the 15-foot bronze and mosaic reliefs at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in the city's Five Points neighborhood, titled "African American Spirit of the West."

It also features murals you've likely seen inside the Denver International Airport, from the highway, or at nearby parks. The statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at City Park created by Ed Dwight and made of marble and bronze is among the works listed.

