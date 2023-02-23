Data: U.S. Department of Education; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Some 470,000 Coloradans have applied for President Biden's student debt relief program since last fall.

Why it matters: Their debt remains in limbo amid ongoing legal challenges.

By the numbers: Nearly 295,000 Colorado residents were approved for forgiveness, per new U.S. Department of Education data.

At least 55% of eligible borrowers in each of the state's eight congressional districts applied for or were automatically eligible for the debt relief plan.

Congressional District 1, which includes Denver, saw the highest share of approved borrowers, at 67%.

The big picture: Some 26 million people nationwide applied for student loan debt cancellation or had already provided enough information to the Education Department to be deemed eligible, Axios' Sophia Cai writes.

There was strong interest across red and blue districts during its brief open window.

What's next: The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments on the student debt relief plan at the end of this month.