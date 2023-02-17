15 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Denver for Presidents Day weekend

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so break your winter hibernation with these fun events.

🎵 The Rocky Mountain Record Show returns Saturday and Sunday to the Denver Sports Castle on Broadway. The event will feature local DJs and 100,000-plus vinyl records. Tickets.

🎥 "The Holly," a documentary exposing Denver's gang world and law enforcement, is now showing through Feb. 23 at the Sie FilmCenter thanks to an extended run. Details.

🏒 The Colorado Avalanche return home to play the Edmonton Oilers at 1pm Sunday at Ball Arena. Tickets.

🎟 Visit Walter's 303 pizza locations to buy tickets for a raffle of the rare Pappy Van Winkle 15 bourbon to benefit the nonprofit Judi's House through April 13. Details.

🎂 Grab a birthday cake beer to celebrate River North Brewery's 11th anniversary. The party starts at 1pm Saturday at both Denver locations. Details.

