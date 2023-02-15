Denver Spotlight: Patterbar's CEO Patter Gersuk

What started as a snack for Patter Gersuk's children has grown into a national brand — Patterbar.

Details: Gersuk started selling the energy bar made with just a handful of ingredients at a Cherry Creek farmer's market in 2017. She formally launched the company in 2018, and it's still based in Denver, where the bars are made.

Driving the news: We caught up with Gersuk about what she enjoys.

👩‍🍳 Favorite hobby: Cooking. She is a classically trained chef and says her bookshelves are filled with cookbooks: "I enjoy it, and it makes people happy."

🚴‍♀️ Favorite outdoor activity: Bike riding.

📍 Her hometown: Grosse Pointe, Mich.

🍽 Favorite place to eat in Denver: Mercantile Dining and Provision, and Brasserie Brixton. "There are so many good ones!"

📖 What she's reading: "Botticelli's Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Rediscovery of the Renaissance." She says: "I love reading. I don't have enough time for it."

🧘‍♀️ First thing in the morning: Meditate.

📰 Go-to news source: New York Times.

📺 Now streaming: "Madam Secretary." (You can watch on Netflix or Paramount Plus.)

🎵 On rotation: Lord Huron. Her favorite songs are "In the Wind" and "Brother."