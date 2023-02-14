46 mins ago - News

Thousands of Colorado kids uncounted in state school data

Esteban L. Hernandez
Illustration of a calculator with downward arrows flashing on the screen.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Some 9,000 kids are uncounted in Colorado school data — roughly 1% of the state's school-aged children, our partners at Chalkbeat report.

Driving the news: The uncounted population includes kids who are likely learning in private institutions, being home-schooled or simply aren't attending.

  • The report is based on a new analysis by the AP and Stanford University.

Why it matters: The number of uncounted kids shows the pandemic’s impact on education.

  • Data shows enrollment in public schools across the country dropped by more than a million students when classes resumed in fall 2020, the largest single-year decline since World War II.

Zoom in: Kindergarten is voluntary in Colorado, leaving the state with more unaccounted kids compared to states where kindergarten is required, according to the analysis.

Big picture: The analysis found about 230,000 students across 21 states are absent and couldn’t be accounted for.

Full story from Chalkbeat

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more