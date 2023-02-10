It's time for these local puppies to chase eternal glory.

Driving the news: Six doggies from Colorado will represent the state in Puppy Bowl XIX on Sunday, earning a chance to win the coveted Lombarky Trophy.

It will air on Animal Planet starting at noon.

Details: Puppies on each team can "score" by dragging chew toys across the finish line on either side of the puppy bowl stadium.

Zoom in: Four puppies — Avalanche, Gumdrop, Peanut and Rose — come from the Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, and two — Sven and Vivianne — from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, according to the Denver Post.

Vivianne, a bulldog mix, is a starter for Team Fluff.

The event features 122 puppies from 34 states.

What's next: Denver International Airport is hosting its own puppy bowl on Friday, from 10am to noon.