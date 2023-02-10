17 mins ago - News

Capitol Pulse: 5 interesting bills being debated in Colorado

John Frank
💬 Capitol Pulse is a regular feature to catch up quickly on what's happening at the Legislature.

Of the hundreds of bills introduced at the state Capitol each legislative session, not all are life-and-death serious. Some are just fun, random or interesting.

Stegosaurus license plate: The bill would honor Colorado's state fossil with the creation of a new license plate featuring the dinosaur.

Pet rent: A measure would ban landlords from charging additional rent or security deposits for pets. It also would prohibit insurance companies from charging premiums based on the breed of dog.

Concert tickets: Consider this the "Taylor Swift bill." A lawmaker wants to allow music venues to revoke tickets purchased through computer bots and pre-sale scalpers by labeling the tactics deceptive trade practices.

Betting on dog races: Colorado prohibits betting on greyhound racing, and this bill seeks to close a loophole that currently allows betting on simulcast races at out-of-state tracks.

CPR in schools: Three lawmakers want to require Colorado high schools to teach students cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of defibrillators as part of the curriculum.

