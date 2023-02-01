CU Boulder's African and African American Studies center hosting grand opening

Reiland Rabaka, CU Boulder professor and Director of the Center for African and African American Studies poses for a portrait in his office in Macky Auditorium in December 2022. Photo: Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado

CU Boulder's new Center for African and African American Studies will host a grand opening Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month.

Driving the news: The center resides inside Macky Auditorium and is also referred to as "The Cause" due to its acronym CAAAS.

Professor Reiland Rabaka, its founder and director, said the center will provide space for research, arts and student services. It was started through a collaboration between faculty and students.

The overarching goal is to increase public awareness and understanding of African and African American scholarship opportunities in Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain region.

What they're saying: "This is a triumph over a lot of tragedy, a lot of, let's say, marginalization, a lot of feeling of alienation and neglect that a lot of African, African American people have experienced," Rabaka said in a pre recorded interview.

Zoom in: Of the 36,122 students enrolled at the university in fall 2022, 2.6% identify as Black or African American, according to university data.

56.3% of those students are Colorado residents; at least 4.7% of Colorado's population identified as Black or African American, according to U.S. Census data.

What's next: The grand opening runs from 3:30pm-6pm. It will include remarks from Rabaka, Chancellor Philip DiStefano, and CU President Todd Saliman.