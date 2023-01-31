Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking

A pedestrian crosses the street in Denver on Dec. 22, 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

It's going to be a lot harder to get a jaywalking ticket in Denver.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted 10-3 on Monday to adopt a measure decriminalizing jaywalking.

The bill makes tweaks to several city laws, including removing language requiring pedestrians to use crosswalks on roads, and asking police to make enforcing jaywalking measures a low priority.

Why it matters: Supporters of the measure say it will make streets safer for pedestrians by letting them choose when to cross the street instead of waiting for areas like crosswalks.

Of note: While jaywalking tickets are relatively uncommon in Denver, advocates say the people who do get cited are disproportionately people of color or experiencing homelessness.

Yes, but: Council members Kendra Black, Paul Kashmann and Chris Herndon voted to oppose the bill, with Black noting jaywalking is still illegal at the state level.

The big picture: Advocates say this is a step toward the city's goal to eliminate traffic deaths.