Hot homes: 3 properties for sale in Denver, starting at $575K

1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta

This week's Hot Homes roundup includes three posh pads with plenty of personality.

1435 Wazee St., #308 — $575,000

Why we love it: This chic condo inside West End Lofts offers modern design with industrial flare, including exposed brick and pipes.

  • Neighborhood: Lower Downtown
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,020 square feet
  • Listing agent: Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank at The Agency
  • Features: Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, walk-in closet, expansive windows, private balcony.
1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta
1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta
1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta
4005 E. 18th Ave. — $1,850,000

Why we love it: This modern newly built residence is spacious, making it perfect for a big family or group house. (The seller would consider a rental.)

  • Neighborhood: Park Hill
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5,156 square feet
  • Listing agent: Marcy Eastman at Compass
  • Features: Open floor plan, sprawling island in the chef's kitchen, mudroom, covered front porch, attached two-car garage.
4005 E. 18th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
4005 E. 18th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
4005 E. 18th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1750 Wewatta St., Unit 1940 — $3,500,000

Why we love it: This picturesque penthouse, which sits on the 19th floor of the Coloradan, comes fully furnished and offers unbeatable city and mountain views.

  • Neighborhood: Lower Downtown
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,546 square feet
  • Listing agent: Amy Cesario at Compass
  • Features: Statement windows, wood flooring, open kitchen with island and quartzite countertops, huge covered balcony with fire pit, freestanding tub, walk-in closet, electric fireplace.
1750 Wewatta St., Unit 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1750 Wewatta St., Unit 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
1750 Wewatta St., Unit 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Compass
