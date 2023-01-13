This week's Hot Homes roundup includes three posh pads with plenty of personality.

Why we love it: This chic condo inside West End Lofts offers modern design with industrial flare, including exposed brick and pipes.

Neighborhood: Lower Downtown

Lower Downtown Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,020 square feet

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,020 square feet Listing agent: Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank at The Agency

Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank at The Agency Features: Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, walk-in closet, expansive windows, private balcony.

1435 Wazee St., #308. Photo: Nate Polta

Why we love it: This modern newly built residence is spacious, making it perfect for a big family or group house. (The seller would consider a rental.)

Neighborhood: Park Hill

Park Hill Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5,156 square feet

6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 5,156 square feet Listing agent: Marcy Eastman at Compass

Marcy Eastman at Compass Features: Open floor plan, sprawling island in the chef's kitchen, mudroom, covered front porch, attached two-car garage.

4005 E. 18th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: This picturesque penthouse, which sits on the 19th floor of the Coloradan, comes fully furnished and offers unbeatable city and mountain views.

Neighborhood: Lower Downtown

Lower Downtown Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,546 square feet

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,546 square feet Listing agent: Amy Cesario at Compass

Amy Cesario at Compass Features: Statement windows, wood flooring, open kitchen with island and quartzite countertops, huge covered balcony with fire pit, freestanding tub, walk-in closet, electric fireplace.

1750 Wewatta St., Unit 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Compass

