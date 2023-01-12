The Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade in 2022. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

This weekend, metro area communities are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Monday's holiday.

Here are ways you can commemorate the late civil rights leader:

🎤 "A Night with King" youth dinner and discussion 6pm Friday at the Community College of Aurora. The guest speaker is the NAACP's Barbara Shannon-Banister. Registration is requested.

🎵 The NAACP of Boulder County is organizing events with music and art Sunday at the Boulder Jewish Community Center and Monday at Silver Creek High School in Longmont. Details.

✊ Denver's famous Marade starts at 9:30am Monday in City Park with a remembrance program.

The procession to downtown begins at 10:45am and ends in Civic Center park with entertainment and awards. Registration requested.

🐴 The National Western Stock Show hosts the annual African-American Heritage Rodeo at 6pm Monday. Details.