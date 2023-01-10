Denver curtails aid for migrants from southern border

Denver is putting limits on its "welcoming" approach to migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border.

Driving the news: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration announced Monday it would shutter emergency shelters at recreation centers opened in response to the recent surge of migrants, whose immigration status is unknown.

The new directive also caps migrants at 14 days in shelters and calls on outside organizations to help fill the gaps.

About 560 migrants are currently in the shelters. No date for closure was announced.

Flashback: The move comes days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis backtracked on his strategy to bus migrants to major U.S. cities, including Chicago and New York.

Why it matters: The latest approach is a departure from the open-arms policy that pushed Denver to its breaking point but made the city and state a sanctuary for migrants fleeing Central and South America.

Yes, but: Dozens of people seeking shelter and assistance continue to arrive in Denver each day — including 73 overnight Monday. The city says it's helped more than 4,000 people identified as migrants in the last month.