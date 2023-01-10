Denver curtails aid for migrants from southern border
Denver is putting limits on its "welcoming" approach to migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border.
Driving the news: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration announced Monday it would shutter emergency shelters at recreation centers opened in response to the recent surge of migrants, whose immigration status is unknown.
- The new directive also caps migrants at 14 days in shelters and calls on outside organizations to help fill the gaps.
- About 560 migrants are currently in the shelters. No date for closure was announced.
Flashback: The move comes days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis backtracked on his strategy to bus migrants to major U.S. cities, including Chicago and New York.
Why it matters: The latest approach is a departure from the open-arms policy that pushed Denver to its breaking point but made the city and state a sanctuary for migrants fleeing Central and South America.
Yes, but: Dozens of people seeking shelter and assistance continue to arrive in Denver each day — including 73 overnight Monday. The city says it's helped more than 4,000 people identified as migrants in the last month.
