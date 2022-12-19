2 hours ago - News

Denver's state lawmakers ease up amid mayoral campaign

John Frank
Illustration of a megaphone made out of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Three state Colorado lawmakers running for Denver mayor are taking a back seat for the 2023 legislative session, relinquishing their leadership positions on key committees.

Why it matters: The Denver mayor's race is reshaping the Colorado Legislature.

  • The moves give the candidates more time to run for mayor ahead of the April municipal election, but leave their constituents — who just re-elected them — a less powerful voice at the state Capitol.

State of play: State Sen. Chris Hansen and Reps. Leslie Herod and Alex Valdez, all Democrats, will each sit on only one committee in the coming 2023 legislative session.

  • Hansen and Herod stepped down from the powerful (and time-intensive) budget committee, and both ceded as appropriations committee chairs.
  • Valdez is no longer chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee, an influential panel, and handed over a seat on the state affairs committee, which often hears the most controversial legislation.
  • Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) also will serve on one committee as she runs for Denver City Council.

Of note: None plan to resign while they campaign for another office.

Between the lines: Most of their legislative colleagues will serve on at least two committees — if not three. It provides them a greater opportunity to pass bills and influence legislation that comes through their committees.

What they're saying: The House speaker and Senate president, who make committee assignments, agreed to put all the mayoral candidates on just one committee, according to Holly Shrewsbury, a Herod campaign spokesperson.

  • Hansen told the Colorado Sun he can juggle being a lawmaker and running a campaign. "I've got my bills ready to go, I've got a great staff at the Capitol that are assisting me and I feel I can do a good job," he said.

Context: In the 2022 session, two Democratic candidates for Congress also demoted themselves. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen stepped down from all her committees and Rep. Yadira Caraveo served on one standing committee.

  • Both won their elections to the U.S. House in November.
