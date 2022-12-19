Three state Colorado lawmakers running for Denver mayor are taking a back seat for the 2023 legislative session, relinquishing their leadership positions on key committees.

Why it matters: The Denver mayor's race is reshaping the Colorado Legislature.

The moves give the candidates more time to run for mayor ahead of the April municipal election, but leave their constituents — who just re-elected them — a less powerful voice at the state Capitol.

State of play: State Sen. Chris Hansen and Reps. Leslie Herod and Alex Valdez, all Democrats, will each sit on only one committee in the coming 2023 legislative session.

Hansen and Herod stepped down from the powerful (and time-intensive) budget committee, and both ceded as appropriations committee chairs.

Valdez is no longer chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee, an influential panel, and handed over a seat on the state affairs committee, which often hears the most controversial legislation.

Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) also will serve on one committee as she runs for Denver City Council.

Of note: None plan to resign while they campaign for another office.

Between the lines: Most of their legislative colleagues will serve on at least two committees — if not three. It provides them a greater opportunity to pass bills and influence legislation that comes through their committees.

What they're saying: The House speaker and Senate president, who make committee assignments, agreed to put all the mayoral candidates on just one committee, according to Holly Shrewsbury, a Herod campaign spokesperson.

Hansen told the Colorado Sun he can juggle being a lawmaker and running a campaign. "I've got my bills ready to go, I've got a great staff at the Capitol that are assisting me and I feel I can do a good job," he said.

Context: In the 2022 session, two Democratic candidates for Congress also demoted themselves. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen stepped down from all her committees and Rep. Yadira Caraveo served on one standing committee.