Denver's state lawmakers ease up amid mayoral campaign
Three state Colorado lawmakers running for Denver mayor are taking a back seat for the 2023 legislative session, relinquishing their leadership positions on key committees.
Why it matters: The Denver mayor's race is reshaping the Colorado Legislature.
- The moves give the candidates more time to run for mayor ahead of the April municipal election, but leave their constituents — who just re-elected them — a less powerful voice at the state Capitol.
State of play: State Sen. Chris Hansen and Reps. Leslie Herod and Alex Valdez, all Democrats, will each sit on only one committee in the coming 2023 legislative session.
- Hansen and Herod stepped down from the powerful (and time-intensive) budget committee, and both ceded as appropriations committee chairs.
- Valdez is no longer chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee, an influential panel, and handed over a seat on the state affairs committee, which often hears the most controversial legislation.
- Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) also will serve on one committee as she runs for Denver City Council.
Of note: None plan to resign while they campaign for another office.
Between the lines: Most of their legislative colleagues will serve on at least two committees — if not three. It provides them a greater opportunity to pass bills and influence legislation that comes through their committees.
What they're saying: The House speaker and Senate president, who make committee assignments, agreed to put all the mayoral candidates on just one committee, according to Holly Shrewsbury, a Herod campaign spokesperson.
- Hansen told the Colorado Sun he can juggle being a lawmaker and running a campaign. "I've got my bills ready to go, I've got a great staff at the Capitol that are assisting me and I feel I can do a good job," he said.
Context: In the 2022 session, two Democratic candidates for Congress also demoted themselves. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen stepped down from all her committees and Rep. Yadira Caraveo served on one standing committee.
- Both won their elections to the U.S. House in November.
